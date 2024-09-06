Utah woman arrested in disturbing child sex abuse case involving her daughter - East Idaho News

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A Provo woman has been booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of 76 felony crimes involving the sexual abuse of her 10-year-old daughter. Police say a man paid the mother multiple times to sexually abuse the girl.

The 38-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for investigation of 42 counts of human trafficking of a child, 30 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of sodomy on a child. KSL.com is currently not naming the woman to protect the identity of the child.

The investigation began Wednesday when Provo police received a tip that a woman was uploading videos to Kik of herself sexually abusing her young daughter, according to a police booking affidavit. Detectives were able to identify the woman and served a search warrant at her residence.

When questioned by police, the woman allegedly admitted to sending a man sexually explicit videos of herself and the young girl.

“(She) said that he makes her do it and threatens her by saying something along the lines of ‘he’ll do what he needs to do.’ (The woman) stated that he’s never made any explicit threats. (She) told me that she’s been taking pictures and videos of the victim for years for (the man),” according to the affidavit. “(The woman) said that she wanted positive attention from someone that wasn’t bullying.”

The Provo woman admitted to meeting the man in person several times over the past five or six years and each time the man would sexually assault the girl, according to the affidavit. The woman told police that the man “would also buy the victim gifts and treats for sexual acts. (She) also said that he would pay her extra money sometimes so she can get the hotel rooms for them.”

The woman claimed the last time the girl was sexually abused by the man was Tuesday in a Springville hotel as the mother “was sitting on a bench seat in the hotel room watching all of this,” the affidavit states. The man allegedly gave the woman “a laptop and $125 for payment of allowing him to abuse” the child.

Police say “there were a total of 41 transactions between (the woman) and the buyer, and one time she said he paid cash.”

The investigation into the man accused of paying to abuse the girl was ongoing as of Thursday.