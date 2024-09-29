 Vehicle bursts into flame on I-15 - East Idaho News
Vehicle bursts into flame on I-15

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

Idaho Falls firefighters successfully contain a vehicle fire Saturday afternoon. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department
The following includes a statement from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS — Three adults were injured when a gray 2005 Nissan caught fire traveling south on Interstate-15 at 2:32 p.m. Saturday. Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the incident near mile marker 114.

The car’s occupants were evaluated by Idaho Falls paramedics/Emergency Medical Technicians and transported to a local area hospital.

The fire’s cause has not been reported at this time.

