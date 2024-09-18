Woman flown to hospital after receiving thermal burns near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park.

On Monday afternoon, Sept. 16, a 60-year-old woman visiting Yellowstone National Park from Windsor, New Hampshire, reportedly suffered second and third-degree burns to her lower leg while walking in a thermal area near Mallard Lake Trailhead at Old Faithful.

The woman was walking off-trail with her husband and a leashed dog in a thermal area when she broke through a thin crust over scalding water and suffered burns to her leg. The husband and dog were not injured.

The woman and her husband went to a park medical clinic where they were evaluated. The patient was later transported via helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

Visitors are reminded to stay on boardwalks and trails in hydrothermal areas and exercise extreme caution. The ground in these areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface. Learn more about safety in thermal areas.

Pets are prohibited on boardwalks, hiking trails, in the backcountry and in thermal areas.

This incident is under investigation and the park has no additional information to share.

This is the first known thermal injury in Yellowstone in 2024.