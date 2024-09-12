Wynonna Judd answers 7 Questions with Emmy and shares her most embarassing moment on stage - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing interesting people in Idaho and around the world!

Wynonna Judd is a country music icon who has sold millions of albums and had three consecutive #1 hits with “She Is His Only Need,” “I Saw The Light,” and “No One Else On Earth.” She has several other songs that are part of country music history and she’ll be bringing her “Back to Wy” tour to the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Sept. 24.

I loved chatting with Wynonna! Here’s what I asked her:

You are coming to Idaho Falls later this month. What can people expect with the concert?

Do you have any pre-show routines you do before going on stage?

You have released so many iconic country songs over the decades. Do you have one that holds a special place in your heart?

When you aren’t performing or writing music, what do you like to do for fun?

What is your favorite part about touring?

Idaho is known for our potatoes. What is your favorite way to have a potato?

If you weren’t in the music industry, what do you think you’d be doing with your life?

BONUS QUESTIONS

Can you tell me about your most embarrassing moment on stage?

You had a new album ‘Back To Wy: LIVE’ that just came out. Can you tell me about it?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my entire interview with Wynonna in the video player above and get tickets to her show at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls here.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.