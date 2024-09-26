You have to see this! Bodycam footage shows Michigan deputy climbing into moving truck to help driver - East Idaho News

A HEROIC ACT — An intense video of a Michigan sheriff’s deputy climbing between moving vehicles to help a man suffering a medical emergency recently flooded the internet.

On Sept. 12, 2024, Macomb County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched for a silver GMC Sierra driving erratically, the sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page.

Deputies turned on their lights and sirens when they got to the vehicle, but the driver, a 63-year-old male, failed to stop. He continued driving at approximately five miles per hour.

Video shows the deputies pull alongside the driver, who “appeared to be in a daze, unable to comprehend the requests.” Deputy Miron can be heard on bodycam footage telling the driver to roll his window down.

“Eventually the driver of the truck rolled down his window and briefly hit his brakes,” the Facebook caption reads.

Footage then shows Miron, who had been in the passenger side of the patrol vehicle, crawl out her window into the truck.

Once inside the man’s car Miron stops the vehicle and asks, “You good? You okay? … Are you diabetic?”

A family member was called to confirm the driver’s medical condition. Then man was transported to an area hospital for further medical care.

“I commend Deputy Miron for putting herself in harm’s way to help a citizen in need and protect other drivers on the roadway,” Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said in the Facebook post. “Due to her quick thinking and selfless actions, she safely ended what could have been a tragic situation.”