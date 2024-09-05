You've got to try the Crabby Patty Melt (with real crab) at the Chop and Crab Shack - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – EastIdahoNews.com is on a Feeding Frenzy at the Eastern Idaho State Fair and today, we’re at the Chop and Crab Shack.

We tried the Crabby Patty Melt and the fries. Both dishes are served with real crab. Take a look in the video above.

This is the shack’s second year at the fair.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair runs through Sept. 7. A map of all the food vendors is available here.

Watch more Feeding Frenzy videos here.