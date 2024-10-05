60 car pileup during massive dust storm on U.S. Highway 95 - East Idaho News

The following includes a news release from Idaho State Police.

GENESEE — A dust storm and poor visibility triggered a dangerous 60 car pileup Friday on Highway 95 in northern Idaho.

At approximately 2:23 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to the reports of multiple crashes on US Highway 95 near milepost 322, south of Genessee, Idaho. Upon arrival, officers discovered more than 60 vehicles piled up and blocking the southbound highway from milepost 321.5 to 322. Strong winds with dust created hazardous road conditions.

Multiple injuries from various crashes were reported.

Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office along with Idaho Transportation Department assisted with closing the Highway and diverting traffic. Nez Perce County deputies also assisted with crash investigations. An emergency call was placed to multiple local tow companies to respond to assist with an undetermined number of vehicles to be recovered.

Idaho State Police would like to thank the local tow companies for their quick and skilled response to help clear the scene. One southbound lane was open at 3:50 p.m., and all lanes were cleared by 5:48 p.m.

Multiple off duty, good Samaritan medical personnel — along with Genesse Ambulance — were able to assess injuries. Three individuals were transported to the local hospital by ground ambulance. The use of seatbelts was able to reduce the number and severity of injuries in the various crashes.

Nine vehicles were determined to have crashed in the scene with three distinctive chain reactions of three vehicles apiece. A far majority of motorists involved were able to avoid striking other vehicles during the pileup.

The Idaho State Police would like to remind the motoring public that low visibility and hazardous weather conditions require slower speeds and caution when driving on Idaho roadways.