 Coroner identifies teenager who died in dirt bike crash - East Idaho News

Breaking News

Coroner identifies teenager who died in dirt bike crash

Submit a name to Secret Santa
Local

Coroner identifies teenager who died in dirt bike crash

  Published at  | Updated at
Andrea Olson

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

police lights on scene, traffic, police, police car
Adobe stock image
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

POCATELLO — A coroner has released the name of a teenager who died in a crash involving a dirt bike and pickup truck.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner, in cooperation with the Pocatello Police Department, said he has been identified as Brock Crawford, 14, of Pocatello. 

RELATED | Local teenager dies after crash involving dirt bike and pickup truck

“I want to extend my deepest condolences to each of the families involved,” Danner said in a news release on Wednesday. 

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Satterfield Drive and Jerome Street, according to the Pocatello Police Department. A teenage boy–Crawford–was driving a dirt bike, and a teenage girl was driving a pickup truck.

Officials tell EastIdahoNews.com the dirt bike collided with the pickup truck. Crawford was wearing a helmet. 

Danner said Crawford was taken by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center, where he died Tuesday morning.

The incident remains under investigation by police. 

SUBMIT A CORRECTION