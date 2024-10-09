Coroner identifies teenager who died in dirt bike crash - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A coroner has released the name of a teenager who died in a crash involving a dirt bike and pickup truck.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner, in cooperation with the Pocatello Police Department, said he has been identified as Brock Crawford, 14, of Pocatello.

“I want to extend my deepest condolences to each of the families involved,” Danner said in a news release on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Satterfield Drive and Jerome Street, according to the Pocatello Police Department. A teenage boy–Crawford–was driving a dirt bike, and a teenage girl was driving a pickup truck.

Officials tell EastIdahoNews.com the dirt bike collided with the pickup truck. Crawford was wearing a helmet.

Danner said Crawford was taken by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center, where he died Tuesday morning.

The incident remains under investigation by police.