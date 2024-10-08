Local teenager dies after crash involving dirt bike and pickup truck  - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A teenager has died after a crash in Pocatello.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Satterfield Drive and Jerome Street, according to the Pocatello Police Department. A teenage boy was driving a dirt bike and a teenage girl was driving a pickup truck.

Officials tell EastIdahoNews.com the boy on the dirt bike collided with the pickup truck.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner said the boy was taken by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center, where he died Tuesday morning.

Danner said the boy was 14 years old and from Pocatello. He said the teenager was wearing a helmet. Danner told EastIdahoNews.com he won’t be releasing his name due to him being a minor.

“My heart goes out to both families that are involved because this is tough on both ends,” Danner added.

The crash remains under investigation by police.