Crash on I-15 near Idaho Falls causing traffic delays  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A crash involving a semi-truck is blocking lanes of traffic Thursday near Idaho Falls.

According to Idaho 511, the crash occurred on Interstate 15 near the Great Western Canal. All northbound lanes are blocked due to the crash, and drivers should expect delays. The alert was posted at 11:45 a.m.

A picture sent to EastIdahoNews.com shows the semi-truck spread across the lanes with traffic backed up. A detour is in place for northbound drivers at U.S. Highway 20 exit 119.

Idaho Transportation Department spokeswoman Sky Buffat said the truck was full of hot asphalt and spilled onto the roadway. Crews have been cleaning off the asphalt as quickly as possible. ITD will be evaluating the road conditions.

So far, there is no estimated time of when the lanes will be cleared.

Idaho State Police Lt. Marvin Crain said they have responded and there are no injuries.

EastIdahoNews.com will post more information as it becomes available.