Crust Club is required dining for pie lovers - East Idaho News

PRESTON – If you love pie, then Crust Club in Preston is a place you need to visit.

The restaurant at 46 South State Street offers a variety of sweet and savory pies. The menu includes dozens of items, which can be ordered online or in person.

EastIdahoNews.com sampled the signature item, chicken pot pie, along with three other popular dishes — a raspberry cheesecake pastry, key lime pie and white chicken enchiladas. Take a look in the video above.

Preston’s own Sawyer Hemsley, the founder and CEO of Crumbl Cookies, recently bought Crust Club from the original owner. The first brick-and-mortar store opened three years ago in Pleasant Grove, Utah. It’s since expanded to include a location in St. George, Logan, Utah and Preston.

The Preston store is open Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.