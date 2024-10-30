Elementary student reportedly makes gun threat on Rigby school bus - East Idaho News

RIGBY – Officers surrounded a school bus in Rigby Wednesday afternoon after an elementary-aged girl allegedly told other students she had a gun and made threats during the ride home.

The Jefferson School District #251 bus driver pulled into the parking lot of a nearby business at the intersection of Stockham Boulevard and Rigby Lake Drive, upon hearing the report.

The Rigby Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were immediately notified and responded quickly to the incident.

During their search, no gun was located, Rigby Police Chief Allen Fullmer told EastIdahoNews.com.

“Investigation is still continuing,” Fullmer said. “We will work that through the prosecutor and the school” to determine whether or not charges will be filed.

The girl who reportedly made the threats will be released to her parents Wednesday evening, the chief said.

In the interim, the police will perform a threat assessment on the student.

Law enforcement declined to release the grade, age or school of the student being investigated because she is underage.