Expect a temporary detour for part of the weekend on the Pancheri Bridge in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Traffic will be detoured temporarily from crossing the Pancheri Bridge while contractors apply an epoxy seal coat.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m., traffic will need to seek alternative routes at South Capital and South Utah Avenues. The detour will be in place through Sunday, and the Pancheri bridge will be reopened to east and westbound traffic the morning of Monday, Oct. 21.

The overlay is an epoxy resin mixed with an aggregate to prevent the intrusion of corrosive salts and water that can corrode the reinforcing steel within bridges.

Pancheri Bridge has been undergoing a rehabilitation project since June. It is anticipated that construction will be finished by early November.

For a full list of City of Idaho Falls construction projects, view the city’s interactive construction map here.