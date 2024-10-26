Garcia's Street Taco & Pelona’s Fruit Oasis brings the flavors of Mexico to Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Good food is not fast and fast food is not good.

That’s what Pelona Garcia says, owner of Garcia’s Street Taco & Pelona’s Fruit Oasis. Garcia began working in the food business in 2014 at a taco truck. In 2019, she outgrew the truck and moved to 3000 South 25th East in Idaho Falls.

Birria tacos | Isabella Sosa-Salazar, EastIdahoNews.com

EastIdahoNews.com got to taste one of the most popular items, the birria tacos. They’re packed with beef that was slow cooked for eight hours. The recipe comes from Garcia’s grandmother, and is the dish that Garcia says made her famous.

Shrimp tacos | Isabella Sosa-Salazar, EastIdahoNews.com

Another customer favorite is the shrimp tacos with cheese, bell peppers and onions. They are the perfect blend of crunchy, savory and cheesy.

The hearty quesadilla comes in a thick homemade corn tortilla with meat, tomatoes, shredded cabbage and of course, cheese.

Quesadilla | Isabella Sosa-Salazar, EastIdahoNews.com

Garcia Nachos come with meat, rice, pico de gallo, crema and cheese. The seasoned tortilla chips come straight from Mexico and have a surprising kick. They’re almost like Doritos, but even better.

Garcia Nachos | Isabella Sosa-Salazar, EastIdahoNews.com

The restaurant also offers street tacos with 15 different meats to choose from.

Garcia told EastIdahoNews.com she plans to simplify the restaurant name to Pelona’s Tacos to avoid confusion with other restaurants.

Garcia’s Street Taco & Pelona’s Fruit Oasis is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Follow Garcia’s Street Taco & Pelona’s Fruit Oasis on Instagram and Facebook.