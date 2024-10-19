Gov. Little proclaims Saturday 'Move Over Law Day' - East Idaho News

The following is an AAA news release.

BOISE — Governor Brad Little has proclaimed October 19 to be “Move Over Law Day” in the state of Idaho.

Sadly, a tow operator is struck and killed every other week by a passing car. Countless more are injured, along with other first responders.

“When drivers approach a stationary emergency vehicle with flashing lights, the law requires them to slow down below the speed limit and, if possible, move over at least one lane to provide more space for workers to do their job,” says AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde. “Every state has taken the same position – roadside workers keep us safe, and we should return the favor.”

Studies show that quickly clearing a crash scene or vehicle disablement dramatically reduces the risk of secondary crashes and promotes safer and more efficient transport of people and products.

“We’re grateful to Governor Little for his ongoing commitment to raising awareness about this issue,” Conde said.

A recent study commissioned by the Federal Highway Administration found that between 2011 and 2021, there were 505 verified responder struck-by crashes:

70% of the responders who were struck suffered a fatality or injury

57% of the responders involved were law enforcement

Tow operators represented the highest percentage of fatal injuries at 49%, followed by fire personnel (31%) and law enforcement (14%).

“Emergency workers use reflective clothing, flashing lights and flares to stay safe, and they are well-trained and hyper vigilant while working at the roadside,” Conde said. “But cars zoom by just a few feet away, and responders remain at risk from the actions of other drivers.”

The FHWA report notes that more of the responder struck-by crashes occur during the fall and winter months – when there are fewer hours of daylight – as well as at night and on weekends. Surprisingly, many of the struck-by incidents also occurred during dry weather conditions.

“Distraction has no place in your driving routine, and flashing lights or a sea of brake lights should be a strong indicator that you need to lock in and focus on the road,” Conde said.

According to previous research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, 23% of drivers are not aware of the Move Over law in their state, while 30% did not completely understand the law.

Of those who are aware, 91% are very comfortable complying with the law. Unfortunately, among those who do not comply with Move Over laws, nearly half felt that their behavior posed little or no danger to workers.

In response, AAA launched the Move Over for Me campaign, which underscores the devastating consequences to families when friends or loved ones are killed or seriously injured at the roadside.

“Our feelings have always been the same – we don’t want a single empty seat at the family table,” Conde said. “One bad decision can end in tragedy, but fortunately, the reverse is also true.”