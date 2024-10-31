Gov. Little pushes for statewide cell phone restrictions in schools - East Idaho News

BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — Gov. Brad Little signed an executive order Thursday that calls on Idaho education leaders to restrict cell phones in schools by the end of this school year. Those that do will receive a one-time, $5,000 grant.

He partnered with state superintendent Debbie Critchfield on the order, dubbed the “Phone Free Learning Act.”

“When kids are more concerned about what’s happening on their cell phones than what they are learning in class, we need to respond,” Little said in a press release. “Cell phones, and social media in particular, present negative effects on young Idahoans’ mental health and learning environments.”

Restricting cell phones will give students “the break they need so they can focus their full attention on what they’re at school to do — learn,” Critchfield said in the press release. “Thoughtful policies implemented well will support parents, schools and communities in setting their students up for academic success.”

The announcement comes amid a trend of cell phone bans and restrictions in schools both nationally and in Idaho.

Addilyn Lewis is a student in the West Ada School District, which adopted a cell phone restriction policy earlier this year. She attended the executive order signing ceremony and expressed support for the measure.

“Whenever my phone used to buzz in my pocket during class, my mind would go from focusing on what my teacher was saying to what I had to check on my phone,” said Lewis, who is a senior at Owyhee High. “Ever since West Ada adopted a phone free policy in classrooms, my grades have gone up and I feel more productive … We still have access to our phones in the hallways and at lunch, but now we can stay more focused on learning when we’re in class,”

Janel Hafen, parent of a West Ada student, said it’s a “no-brainer” to restrict cell phones during class.

“Even as an adult, my phone is such a distraction,” she said. “We need to create the best learning environment for our students. I support this policy because I’ve seen the positive impact it’s had on our students’ lives.”

In order to receive one of the $5,000 grants, school districts and charters must adopt a cell phone restriction policy by the end of this school year that adheres to state guidelines. The grants are funded with federal dollars and are meant to “assist with storage and other costs associated with implementing this policy.”

The Idaho Department of Education has created a webpage with resources to help school districts and charter schools meet the deadline.

Little and Critchfield also plan to collaborate with legislators during the 2025 session “to codify a policy on cell phone use in schools.”

This story was originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on Oct. 31, 2024.