Here's the latest on the search for Stephanie Crane, 31 years after her disappearance - East Idaho News

The following is taken from a news release from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

As of Oct. 11, 2024, Stephanie Crane has now been missing for 31 years. She would have turned 40 this past Sept. 28.

Since the time of her disappearance, many leads have been followed and many persons of interest have been investigated. Some of these persons have been cleared and there are still some that are considered as possibly having something to do with her disappearance. These persons are still being looked into.

Acting on an anonymous tip that was received, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Lemhi County Sheriff, Idaho State Police and with assistance from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, earlier this year, extensively searched an area of the backcountry over several days in an attempt to find Stephanie. Nothing was located at that time; however, this search led to other areas in the backcountry that needed to be searched. This is an ongoing search, as of now we have not located anything.

What makes it difficult in the search for Stephanie is that there is no crime scene and there are no actual witnesses that actually saw Stephanie being taken. It is unlikely that Stephanie ran away or disappeared voluntarily; however, she has never been found. Stephanie was last seen between the Challis Lanes Bowling Alley and the Challis High School.

At the time of her disappearance Stephanie was 4’02” and 65 to 85 pounds. She was wearing a maroon and white striped hooded sweatshirt with “GIMME” imprinted on the front, maroon sweat pants and maroon and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information about Stephanie is encouraged to call the Custer County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 879-2232 — you can remain anonymous. Or you can call the Custer County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (208) 879-5372 and leave a message. You can also call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1 (800) THE-LOST (1 (800) 842-5678). You can also send an email to stephaniecranetips@gmail.com.