Historic church in Pocatello seeks community’s help to serve those in need - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The historic First Congregational United Church of Christ (FCUCC) at 309 N. Garfield Avenue is a place of worship and shelter for those needing warmth, food and rest.

Now, the church is in need of funds to keep the heat and water on, as well as staffing expenses. Church Pastor Starr Reardon has organized the fundraiser Save FCUCC: A Beacon of Hope to help raise money for church expenses. Click here to donate.

Reardon, who started as pastor six years ago, said she fervently prayed, “Lord, show me what you want me to do?” The answer that came to her heart was, “Love thy neighbor.”

“That’s my theme,” said Reardon. “I looked around to know my neighbors and found many teens at Poky High School who were hungry and unsheltered. I found addicts, homeless people and a lot of mental illness.”

According to Reardon, the FCUCC started 13 people in the 1800s and has always been a source of faith, justice, shelter and acceptance to people no matter where they are in life.

“The church population isn’t what it used to be. We used to have the pillars of the community, but that is no longer the case. We’re down to about 14 regulars,” said Reardon.

However, there is a great need for the church’s shelter services, which include hot meals, haircuts, shower vouchers and hygiene kits, a warming station, and a place to sleep with a maximum capacity of 45.

A barber comes in monthly to give locals free haircuts, and shower tickets are bought through the Pocatello Community Recreation Center.

“Our goal is to provide showers on site this year; however, that will drain our budget,” Reardon said. “We’re not asking for federal dollars. The calling today is for those needing a place to go. We’re simply asking to keep the doors open and the heat and water on this winter.”

Reardon emphasized that although drugs and alcohol are not allowed on the church premises, the church shelter will not turn away those for using drugs or alcohol unless they become violent. All personal items are surrendered at the door and returned when they leave.

“If God can give grace, so can we,” she said.

In addition to financial donations, Reardon said the church could use some volunteers to prepare dinners. A free meal is offered every evening at 5. Groups or individuals interested in providing a dinner in November can sign up here.

After dinner, there are activities such as Bible study, art classes, board games, movie nights and football parties.

“Jesus said, ‘Do you love me? Feed my sheep,’ “ said Reardon. “We have the best dinners, holiday parties and Super Bowl Sunday party in town.”

Despite the church’s financial woes, Reardon remains optimistic, saying, “God is up to something. Maybe this lineage that started in 1886 is worth saving. Wherever you are on life’s journey, you are always welcome here.”

For more information on helping the FCUCC, call (208) 232-3056.