UPDATE: One hospitalized after home bursts into billowing flames on 20th Street - East Idaho News

UPDATE

The following includes a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS — A fierce fire engulfed a garage and car belching thick black smoke on West 20th Street before spreading to an attached home as firefighters responded Saturday afternoon.

A neighbor called 911 around 2:51 p.m. to report a fire consuming a garage and that a car in the driveway was also on fire. It was reported that everyone had evacuated the home adjacent to the garage, but people were trying to go back inside.

Idaho Falls Fire arrived on the scene within four minutes to confirm a working structure fire involving a single-family home. Firefighters stretched attack lines to put water on the fire and protect nearby homes from also catching on fire. Firefighters assigned a search of the home immediately and confirmed everyone had escaped. A crew was simultaneously assigned to the roof to perform vertical ventilation.

Fire had moved from the garage/breezeway into the attic of the home and firefighters worked to put out the flames. The fire was determined under control within 15 minutes of arrival.

While firefighters worked to contain the fire, Idaho Falls Police assisted with traffic control in the area.

Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas arrived to secure utilities. Chaplains of Idaho were called to assist the residents of the home who were displaced.

Idaho Falls Fire responded with four engines, three ambulances, and a battalion chief, totaling 19 firefighters.

One person was transported to a local area hospital. Federal patient privacy laws prevent Idaho Falls Fire from providing specifics such as injury types and severity.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Idaho Falls Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigation Division. The estimated total of damages is not known at this time.

“When you notice smoke or fire nearby, remember to remain back and keep the roadways clear so we can get our apparatus into strategic positioning without delay,” said IFFD Battalion Chief Mark Pitcher.

Smoke and fire billows from a blazing fire on 20th Street. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Fire Department firefighters are actively containing a house fire that ignited Saturday afternoon on the 200 block of 20th Street near Fife Avenue.

The fire was reported at about 2:51 p.m., said Idaho Falls Fire Department spokesman Eric Grossarth.

Multiple engines, ambulances and a battalion chief were deployed to the scene of the burning structure.

It is unknown at this time whether or not any individuals were injured in the fire.

The flames’ cause has also not been released at this time.

The blaze was located about two blocks north of Rose Hill Cemetery.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as additional information is made available.