Human skull found on Brigham City mountainside - East Idaho News

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A hunter looking for shed antlers discovered a human skull on a mountainside near Brigham City, according to authorities.

The Brigham City Police Department said on Tuesday that the shed hunter came across the skull on Friday, Sept. 27. The hunter took pictures of the skull and noted its location while contacting police about his find.

Patrol officers and detectives with the Brigham City Police Department confirmed the skull was human before contacting the Office of the Medical Examiners. Authorities also requested help from a nonprofit canine search and rescue organization, Rocky Mountain Search Dogs.

“They are able to assist in several different situations, such as wilderness searches, tracking, water recovery, avalanche searches, urban searches, human remains, and other disaster searches,” Brigham City Police said in a statement. “When contacted by a law enforcement agency they are able to respond any time, day or night, to any emergency.”

Four dogs from Rocky Mountain Search Dogs assisted the Brigham City Police Department in their search of the mountainside. However, after several hours, the dogs never gave a hard indication of any other human remains on the mountain.

Brigham City Police said the human skull was sent to the Office of the Medical Examiners for further investigation. No other details were provided.