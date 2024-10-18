I live near a casino, where there are several job openings that pay well. I believe gambling is wrong. I'd like your thoughts. - East Idaho News

Dear Dave,

In your opinion, what are healthy boundaries when it comes to finding a job if the type of work doesn’t align with your beliefs? I live near a casino, where there are several job openings that pay well. However, I believe gambling is wrong. I don’t gamble, and neither does anyone in my family. I would really appreciate your thoughts on the situation.

Gracelyn

Dear Gracelyn,

Work is a big part of life. And that means it’s a big part of what you spend your time doing for many years. So, I think people should make a living doing something that is consistent with values and beliefs. In my mind, needing a job does not offset that. Otherwise, it would be okay to be a drug dealer, or any number of other illegal, immoral and unethical things that can provide an income.

Here’s my opinion. If you don’t agree with gambling on a moral basis, then you shouldn’t work in a gaming establishment. If you think drinking alcohol is wrong or sinful, then you probably shouldn’t work in a brewery or distillery. See where I’m going with this? Personally, I don’t like gambling, either. I think it’s a tax on people who can’t do math and poor people.

There are other jobs that pay well out there, Gracelyn. But to be at peace with yourself, you’ve got to do something that’s consistent with your own personal value system and principles.

— Dave