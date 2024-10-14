I was told there is an outbreak of Parvo virus in the community. Can you explain Parvo virus to me? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at the Pediatric Center are here to help! Email your 'Ask the Doctor' questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

Question

I was told there is an outbreak of Parvo virus in the community. Can you explain Parvo virus to me?

Answer

Parvovirus in children, often referred to as “fifth disease” or erythema infectiosum, is caused by parvovirus B19. It is a common viral infection that usually affects children, particularly those between the ages of 5 and 15. It is not the same Parvo that puppies may get.

While it can infect people of all ages, it tends to be more prevalent among children due to the close contact they have in school settings.

The symptoms are usually mild fever or no fever at all, a distinctive “slapped cheek” rash on the face, which may spread to the trunk, arms, and legs. The rash is often lacy in appearance. It can also include a runny nose, headache, and sore throat and joint pain.

Parvo is spread through respiratory droplets (sneezing, coughing) or close contact with an infected person. However, children are contagious before the rash appears, making it harder to prevent spread.

Parvo is usually diagnosed by the characteristic rash and clinical presentation. In most cases, the illness is mild and self-limiting, so treatment focuses on relieving symptoms (e.g., fever reduction with acetaminophen, rest, and fluids). Anti-inflammatory medications, such as ibuprofen, may be given for joint discomfort. Antibiotics are ineffective because it’s a viral infection.

While fifth disease is usually mild in healthy children, it can cause complications in individuals with weakened immune systems or certain blood disorders, like sickle cell disease. It can lead to severe anemia in these cases even in healthy children. It is, therefore, important to follow up with your pediatrician if your child shows significant fatigue a few weeks after getting the rash. Pregnant women who contract parvovirus B19 are at risk of complications for the fetus, including anemia or miscarriage, although this is rare.

As with most viruses, good hygiene practices, like frequent hand washing and avoiding close contact with infected individuals, help reduce transmission.

Most children recover from parvovirus B19 without any long-term effects. The rash and joint pain typically resolve within a few weeks.