Idaho teenager dies after truck rolls down embankment - East Idaho News

The following includes a news release from Idaho State Police.

VALLEY COUNTY — A 19-year-old teenager died Thursday night after failing to negotiate a curve and leaving the roadway while driving a silver Dodge Ram on No Business Road in Valley County, Idaho.

The vehicle was occupied by the driver and 20-year-old passenger, both from Donnelly, Idaho. The vehicle overturned down an embankment before coming to a stop against two trees.

Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt, and the driver succumbed to his injuries on scene. The passenger of the pickup was not injured in the crash.

The rollover involved a single vehicle and occurred at 9:06 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Traffic on No Business Rd was slowed and blocked intermittently to allow emergency crews to clear the area.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by Valley County Sheriff’s Office and Donnelly Fire Department.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.