Idaho woman dies after rolling vehicle in crash - East Idaho News

The following includes a news release from Idaho State Police.

PAYETTE — A 54-year-old woman died after her vehicle careened off the left shoulder of Interstate 84 and rolled into the opposite lanes of travel on Saturday.

The woman, from Garden City, was driving a white 2014 Kia Sportage westbound when the crash occurred at 10:17 a.m. near milepost 1 on I-84 in Payette County. The vehicle came to rest in the eastbound lanes of traffic and did not hit any other vehicles.

The driver succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.

All eastbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately three hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.