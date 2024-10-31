Improv comedian Shaun Johnson from Johnson Files answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing interesting people in Idaho and around the world!

Shaun Johnson and his wife Nicole are the comedians behind The Johnson Files. They have a large following on social media with their funny videos and Shaun is known for his improv comedy shows. In fact, he’s bringing his The Johnson Files: An Improvised Christmas production to Idaho Falls on Dec. 20.

Shaun was recently in town performing as the Pharaoh in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” I sat down to chat with him. Here’s what I asked:

How did you know you wanted to get into comedy and when did you know you wanted to be a comedian?

Do you have a favorite video you’ve done?

How do you come up with ideas for your videos?

How did you meet your wife and what does she think about your videos?

How did you get involved in ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’?

Can you tell me a joke?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my interview with Shaun in the video player above and follow Johnson Files on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.