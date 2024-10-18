Incumbent Jeff Gardner running against Vaughn Lefevre for Bingham County Sheriff - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Incumbent Jeff Gardner, a Republican, is running against Vaughn A. Lefevre, an Independent, for Bingham County Sheriff.

This is a four-year term.

Neither candidate has a campaign website.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less. EastIdahoNews.com is publishing the answers in their entirety and without any grammatical or style editing.

Lefevre elected to answer questions in essay format and his single response is included in the first question.

The general election is Nov. 5.

CANDIDATE QUESTIONS AND RESPONSES

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work, and any prior experience in public office.

Gardner: My name is Jeff Gardner. I am not just the Sheriff of Bingham County but a dedicated family man with a deeply-rooted commitment to law enforcement. My family, especially my wife and children, have been my foundation support throughout my career. With over 28 years of experience in various positions within law enforcement, to include 9 years as a Chief Deputy of the Sheriff’s Office, I have gained a thorough understanding of the needs and challenges of our community and what role the law enforcement function plays. I possess an Idaho POST Management Certificate and have completed the National Association of County Leadership Academy. I have also completed the FBI Leadership Academy. I currently sit on the Board of Directors for the Rocky Mountain Information Network and the Idaho POST Council. I also sit as the Chairmen of the Idaho Sheriff’s Association Civil Committee.

In my tenure as Sheriff, we have seen our office grow into a more efficient, well-rounded, and robust law enforcement agency. I’d be remiss if I did not acknowledge the major role of our skilled staff, coupled with the unwavering support of the community, in these improvements. I am eager to continue this progress. Your trust is our mission.

Lefevre: My name is Vaughn Lefevre and I have lived in Bingham County my whole life. I did 3 years of service in Germany. I have owned Lefevre Recycling here in Bingham County for over 20 years. I know our county better than anyone.

I am running for Sheriff because the Sheriff office is harassing many people and they need help. They are throwing people in prison, but not taking the initiative to help those people. Spending too much money on unnecessary things. If you don’t have a solution you are part of the problem.

We need better trained police officers and better communication between the community and the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff department now can’t even keep drugs out of their own jail, let alone the streets. We need to get better drug rehabilitations, rather than just putting people in jail.

Like I said before, if you aren’t part of the solution then you are part of the problem and if they aren’t part of the solution then they are the problem. If the old idea of policing and detective work isn’t working, it needs to change. It is not working with the same people going in and out of jail with no help.

I believe the budget will work itself out. For one example $50,000 for ammo is outrageous for just one part of the budget. They need to show ID and on the ID it needs to prove they are a Bingham county resident.

Why are you seeking political office? Briefly explain your political platform.

Gardner: I am seeking political office because I am profoundly dedicated to the Office of Sheriff and our community. I believe that engaging in politics is crucial to ensuring that the right individuals govern and make decisions that reflect the community’s needs. As a proud Republican, I am committed to safeguarding the rights of all citizens in Bingham County. My political platform focuses on a commitment to law enforcement service and collaboration with other government agencies and private community partners to build a more capable and more trusted sheriff’s office.

What areas in your county need immediate improvement? What actions will you take to address those needs?

Gardner: Continued improvements are necessary to reinforce laws protecting our citizens from personal and property crimes and expand our jail to offer educational and vocational programs that can reduce recidivism. As Sheriff, I will advocate for these initiatives and ensure our growing county receives the law enforcement services it deserves. Accessibility of the Sheriff’s Office is paramount, and I am committed to maintaining open lines of communication with those living in Bingham County. Looking to the future, we must be vigilant in maintaining staffing levels that are proportionate to the population growth, while continually weighing the associated financial burden to the County budget.

What are the greatest long-term challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet those challenges?

Gardner: A long-term challenge is keeping pace with law enforcement technology and advancements to provide Bingham County residents with the best possible law enforcement services. My plan includes strategic investments in updated technology and well-trained staffing, ensuring that we have the resources to protect and serve Bingham County effectively while also being fiscally responsible to the taxpayers. This approach will enhance our capabilities and ensure that we are prepared for the future challenges that Bingham County may face.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Gardner: As sheriff, my responsibility is to ensure that all men and women of the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office enforce the law equitably and without bias. I will represent all constituents by ensuring everyone’s rights are protected, regardless of political alliance, race, gender, or religion. Open communication with community members is essential. I will strive to make the Sheriff’s Office approachable and responsive to all.

What parts of the county budget could use more funding? Are there places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Gardner: The county budget should reflect the need for ongoing investment in technology and competitive compensation for law enforcement personnel. As we embrace technological advancements in our law enforcement function, we must also ensure that our investments are gradual to mitigate budget impacts. This includes a strategic response to replace the aging radio and 911 infrastructure in Bingham County. We must also ensure that we take care of the human capital our sheriff’s office has cultivated over the last several years. Retaining skilled, long-term employees is crucial for consistent, experienced law enforcement services in Bingham County.

What is your position on Idaho’s Proposition 1 ballot initiative that would end closed-party primary elections and create ranked-choice voting?

Gardner: I oppose Proposition 1, which seeks to end closed-party primary elections and implement rank-choice voting in Idaho. Closed-party primaries are critical for preserving the integrity and clarity of our election process. They ensure that candidates represent their party members’ values and priorities and safeguard our democracy by preventing external influences from diluting party principles. Rank-choice voting will complicate the voting process and can lead to confusion and unintended outcomes, undermining voter confidence.

As your county increases in population, what immediate and long-term issues need to be tackled to better accommodate growth and expansion?

Gardner: As Bingham County continues growing, we must strategically manage this expansion to serve our constituents best. Immediate challenges include strengthening our infrastructure to support increased traffic and ensuring adequate public services. Law enforcement must prepare to adapt to an increasing population, enhancing our capabilities to maintain law and order. In the short term, this involves increasing patrols and community engagement. We must also invest in law enforcement technology, such as improved communication systems, completion of jail expansion, and inmate programs. Proper budgeting is crucial as the cost of services rises, ensuring we allocate resources effectively to meet these demands. By planning wisely and prioritizing investments in personnel and technology, we can ensure that growth in Bingham County benefits everyone.