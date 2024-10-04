Injured Idaho firefighter is ‘learning to walk, eat, and communicate,’ family says in update - East Idaho News

WHITE BIRD (Idaho Capital Sun) — U.S. Forest Service firefighter Justin “Riley” Shaw is “awake more, learning to walk, eat and communicate” while he continues to recover from a brain injury sustained while battling a wildfire in Idaho, according to a family update released on Friday.

Shaw, 26, was struck by a tree the night of Aug. 10 during initial attack operations on the Coffee Can Saddle Fire in Idaho’s Salmon River Ranger District, according to a news release from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.

Shaw, who has spent the last 23 days at PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Denver, is an assistant crew foreman for the Salmon River Ranger District.

“Justin received outstanding care from the medical staff and therapies at PAM,” according to the family update, which was released via a Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests press release. “He is awake more, learning to walk, eat, and communicate — all part of recovering from his brain injury. Justin is working really hard each day, and his drive and determination leave his therapists with smiles after every session.”

Shaw will continue to work on his rehabilitation at Craig Hospital in Colorado, “a world-renowned hospital that exclusively specializes in neurorehabilitation and research for individuals with brain injury,” according to the release.

The family said it is appreciative of the financial support Shaw has received from JW Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the families of first responders who have lost their lives or sustained significant injuries in the line of duty in the state of Idaho, according to the foundation’s website.

“Their financial support in helping us cover lost income has lifted a huge weight off our shoulders, and we can’t thank them enough for their kindness,” the family’s update states. “We also want to express our deep appreciation to Robert Tyler, who has been an incredible source of support from the very beginning. With their generosity and guidance, we have been able to spend more time focusing on Justin’s recovery and less time worrying about finances.”

The family encourages the public to “continue to send prayers, supportive emails, and cards.”

“Both Justin and his family really appreciate each and everyone who has helped them through this challenging time,” the family’s update states.

There is also a GoFundMe established to support Shaw. It has raised more than $101,000 of its $125,000 goal as of 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The public can contact the family by sending notes and cards to:

Justin Shaw

5365 Wangaratta Way

Littleton, Colorado 80130

Or

ATTN: Justin Shaw

Slate Creek Ranger Station

304 Slate Creek Road

White Bird, Idaho 83554

Or

Email: Justinshawrecovery@gmail.com