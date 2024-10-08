Mackay man’s 'brain blown' after winning $1 million - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Idaho Lottery.

BOISE — Alexander Higbee of Mackay has a simple philosophy for life: live for the moment.

On Monday, that moment found him in Boise claiming $1,000,000 from an Idaho Lottery Scratch ticket he purchased last week on his way home from work at Jack’s Travel Plaza in Arco.

“I stopped into Jack’s to buy a few lotto tickets, Powerball, Mega Millions, and thought, I’ve got some extra cash, so I picked up a couple of tickets,” explained Higbee on how he got his tickets. “I don’t play those big tickets that often, but I thought, why not, let’s go for it.”

One of the tickets he purchased was Millionaire Maker, a $50 scratch ticket.

“My $20 ticket didn’t win. I won $300 on my $30 ticket. I didn’t think if I won on my $50 ticket, it would surpass the $300 especially when I didn’t win in the bonus area on the ticket,” described Higbee on how he played the ticket. “Then I saw I matched the number 49 to a winning number – 49. THEN I saw the prize amount was $1,000,000.”

He stopped in the middle of his description, still in awe of the winning moment, and after a long pause offered, “Brain. Blown! Pwooff!” he exclaimed in disbelief as he stood holding his winning check. “Surreal moment.”

Higbee plans to pay off debts, invest in a new vehicle, and help family with his winnings. He still plans to continue working and playing the Lottery.

Jack’s Travel Plaza in Arco receives a bonus of $20,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The Idaho Lottery has paid more than $5.6 million in top prizes since July 1, 2024.