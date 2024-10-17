Man who died in crash near Malad known as loving father and 'life of the party' - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who died in a crash earlier this week near Malad has been identified.

According to the Manning Wheatley Funeral Home in Pocatello, the man was Francisco Julian Medina, 34, of Pocatello. Oneida County Coroner Brad Horsley said Medina died due to trauma in the accident.

According to Medina’s obituary, he was “known for his vivacious spirit, and was always the life of the party, bringing laughter to those around him with his quirky jokes.”

Medina loved football, basketball, and fishing, but his greatest pride and joy was his three-year-old son.

“Francisco will forever be remembered for his infectious laughter, his love for his family, and the joy he brought to everyone around him,” his obituary continued.

A GoFundMe has been created for Medina’s family to help them during this time. Click here to learn more.

As of Thursday afternoon, $1,790 has been raised out of a $7,000 goal.

The crash happened on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 15 in Oneida County.

A 2004 GMC Sierra was traveling southbound, according to Idaho State Police. The driver reportedly drove off the right shoulder and over-corrected, where the vehicle rolled across the lanes.

It came to rest in the median on its top, ISP said.

The driver, a 29-year-old man from Utah, was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported by air ambulance to a hospital. It’s unknown what his current condition is.

The passenger, identified as Medina, was not wearing a seatbelt and died on the scene due to his injuries, ISP said.

The crash remains under investigation.