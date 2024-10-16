Local man dies in crash near Malad, another man flown to hospital - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

MALAD — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., on I-15 at mile marker 3, in Oneida County.

A 2004 GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on I-15. The driver drove off the right shoulder and over corrected where the vehicle rolled across the lanes. It came to rest in the median on it’s top.

The driver, a 29-year-old man from North Logan, Utah, was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported by air ambulance to the hospital. His passenger, a 34-year-old man from Pocatello, was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injures on scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.