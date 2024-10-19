Plane crashes and hits power line at Pumpkin Drop in Madison County - East Idaho News

The following includes a news release from Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

REXBURG — Two individuals were injured when a plane crashed into a field after its landing gear struck a power line during a Pumpkin Drop event Saturday morning in Madison County.

A 79-year-old pilot and 18-year-old passenger were transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The Madison County Dispatch Center received multiple calls at 11:58 a.m. reporting the plane wreck near 5000 South and Walker Siding.

Based on preliminary investigations by Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies, multiple planes were participating in a Pumpkin Drop event when the wreck occurred.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and is working with Sheriff’s office to investigate the crash.

