Police search for suspect who stole vehicle and reminds community to lock cars  - East Idaho News

HEYBURN — Police are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle and reminding the community to lock car doors.

On Monday, Oct. 7, the Heyburn Police Department responded to a stolen vehicle found in Heyburn. According to a news release, it had been reported stolen from Cassia County.

While the officer was processing that stolen car, an unknown male attempted to steal a different vehicle nearby.

“The homeowner was able to chase off this suspect, and a Minidoka deputy responded to assist. Later, the suspect stole another vehicle and fled,” the news release said.

Police Chief Ryan Bertalotto told EastIdahoNews.com that vehicle has since been recovered.

“What’s important is we want the community to remember to lock it, don’t lose it. As we are getting closer fall and cold weather, we have people who start their cars in the morning to warm up and leave them running and unlocked. Our community should always take precautions in securing valuables (cars, homes, etc.),” said Bertalotto in an email to EastIdahoNews.com.

Bertalotto said the suspect is still at large. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants, and white shoes around Queens Way and 20th Street in Heyburn early Tuesday, Oct. 8.

You are asked to contact police dispatch if you know anything at (208) 434-2320.