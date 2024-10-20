Scouting for Food 2024 helps hundreds of families in Southeastern Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Boy Scouts of America.

EASTERN IDAHO — The Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America kicked off their annual “Scouting for Food” drive on Saturday, where the public was asked to bring their non-perishable food items and drop them off at specified locations in throughout the region. This drive benefits members of our communities in need by providing over 200,000 meals. This year, the Grand Teton Council collected more than 8,000 pounds of food items in Southeastern Idaho.

Scouting for Food involved over 225 adults volunteers and Scouts — young men and women — in most communities. Food drop off was conducted at various collection sites, which started at 10:00 a.m. – 2 :00 p.m. on Oct. 19. In Southeast Idaho, Scouting for Food is one of the yearly service projects that every unit plans on performing for the good of the community.

“More than ever, we need the entire community to pitch in, ensuring that our network of emergency food providers are able to continue providing food to those in need,” said Idaho Falls Community Food Basket Executive Director Ariel Jackson. “More than 40% of those we serve are children. We are feeding more families than we served at the height of the pandemic.”

Scouts and volunteers collect food donations on Saturday. | Courtesy Boy Scouts of America, Grand Teton Council

Through the generous giving of local citizens, regional food banks receive much-needed relief to help those in need. While the “Scouting for Food” program helps alleviate hunger, it also provides some side benefits.

“Not only does the program go a long way towards feeding the hungry in our area, but the Scouts learn valuable lessons in performing a needed service for their communities,” said Grand Teton Council District Director Elias Lopez. “They are demonstrating their citizenship and active roles in helping others.”

The project is one of multiple service opportunities these young people perform throughout the year. Scouts are asked to give countless hours of selfless service to help those in need. That has always been a strong tradition of Scouting “to do a good turn daily.”

The annual campaign was supported by Melaleuca, who assisted with an advertising campaign for the drive through local radio stations aired on Riverbend Communications. IPAK of Idaho Falls also donated boxes, Sager Sign Arts provided the banners and multiple storeowners let the Scouts collect from the public at their locations.

If you didn’t get a chance to drop off your food items at one of the drop off locations, bring it by your local Scout office.

For more information on Scouting for Food, contact your local Boy Scout Service Center at either (208) 522-5155 or (208) 233-4600.

Boy Scouts invite the community to participate in the 2024 Scouting for Food drive. | Courtesy Boy Scouts of America, Grand Teton Council

Scouts collecting food donations at Broulim’s. | Courtesy Boy Scouts of America, Grand Teton Council

People drop off donations at the 2024 Scouting for Food drive. | Courtesy Boy Scouts of America, Grand Teton Council