State agency reveals years-long child abuse investigation before Utah boy's death - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) had been investigating the family of Gavin Peterson for years before he died in July, according to a new report from the department.

Gavin Peterson, 12, died on July 9 after being taken to the hospital in Weber County. Just days later, his biological father, Shane Peterson, 46, his stepmother, Nichole Scott, 50, and biological brother, Tyler Peterson, 21, were all taken into custody, accused of child abuse homicide.

In a statement summarizing its involvement in the case, DCFS said Gavin came from a two-household family and had a “complicated family history.” The division reportedly worked with both households at several points in Gavin’s life as early as 2013. However, the report only included information relevant to Gavin in the Peterson household where his death occurred.

Below is a timeline of interactions as outlined by the Divison of Child and Family Services:

2019

May 28: A DCFS intake worker received the first report of suspected child abuse and neglect in the Peterson home. Investigators determined Scott had physically abused a child in the home. Gavin Peterson was not the victim, according to DCFS. The Peterson family accepted voluntary in-home services to address safety concerns in the home.

June: About one month after accepting voluntary in-home services, a review found the safety concerns had been resolved and the case was closed.

2020

Feb. 27: A call was made to DCFS with concerns about Gavin at another household that did not involve Shane Peterson or Nichole Scott. DCFS found Gavin had been a victim of abuse and that a caregiver failed to protect him from said abuse.

May 27: A Juvenile Court ordered both households to participate in DCFS in-home services.

Aug. 24: While receiving in-home services, DCFS received a call from someone reporting concerns about Gavin and his treatment in the Peterson home. An investigation was not opened as the information “did not meet the criteria required by Utah state law to open an investigation.” This information was shared with the DCFS caseworker assigned to the Peterson family.

2021

May 21: The Peterson family successfully completed their mandated in-home services and Gavin remained in the custody of Shane Peterson. The case was closed by the Juvenile Court. No other reports were made until September 2022.

2022

Sept. 2: DCFS received a report from someone concerned about Gavin’s well-being after “observing some of his behaviors.” The report “did not meet the criteria legally required to open a DCFS investigation.”

2023

March 28: A new report was made against the Peterson family alleging physical neglect of Gavin. The report was substantial enough for DCFS to open a new investigation into the allegations.

March 30: A second call reported physical neglect against the Peterson family. The new information was added to the open investigations. An investigator spoke separately with the people who made the reports but neither had additional information or concerns.

March 31: Gavin was interviewed by DCFS at his school without his parents present. Gavin did not disclose anything regarding abuse or neglect to the investigator.

May 3: A DCFS investigator visited the Peterson home and interviewed Shane Peterson. DCFS’ report did not disclose information regarding this interview.

May 8: DCFS received a third report alleging physical abuse of Gavin Peterson.

May 15: A DCFS investigator went to the Peterson family home for a second time and interviewed all adults in the home. Gavin was also interviewed for a second time outside the presence of any of his alleged abusers. The case was determined “unsupported” by DCFS and closed because the investigator did not have evidence to indicate Gavin had been abused or neglected.

The Division of Child and Family Services did not receive any further reports until being alerted that Gavin was in the emergency room with fatal injuries on July 9, 2024. Gavin Peterson died later that same day.

DCFS opened a new investigation and concluded that Gavin was a victim of “severe and chronic physical abuse and severe and chronic physical neglect” at the hands of Shane Peterson, Nichole Scott, and his adult brother Tyler Peterson, who lived in the home.

“DCFS made a supported finding because there was a pattern of abuse that took place over the period of time DCFS did not have contact with Gavin,” DCFS said in its report. “It was also determined that a relative living outside the Peterson home failed to protect Gavin from this abuse and neglect. DCFS made a supported finding because the relative had been in the home several times and witnessed Gavin being physically abused and neglected and did not reach out to the authorities to do anything to try and stop the abuse from continuing.”

On July 17, 2024, Shane Peterson, Nichole Scott, and Tyler Peterson were taken into custody by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office. Their cases are still pending.