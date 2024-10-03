Teen dies after spud trucks crash in rural Madison County  - East Idaho News

MADISON COUNTY — A teenager has died after a two-vehicle crash that happened in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Fire, Idaho State Police and Air Idaho responded on Wednesday just before 6 p.m. to the incident involving serious injuries.

It happened in a rural part of Madison County near 5000 South, law enforcement said in a news release. EastIdahoNews.com confirmed the two vehicles involved were spud trucks.

When first responders got on the scene, three kids were found.

One was transported by ground ambulance, and one was transported by Air Idaho to local hospitals. It’s unknown what their current conditions are. The third, who was identified as a 15-year-old passenger, was declared dead on the scene.

His name has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.