Teton Toyota hosting celebration Thursday night for Hispanic Heritage Month - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an event focused on the significant connection between wellness and the preservation of Hispanic cultural legacy, held at Teton Toyota in Idaho Falls.

The occasion’s objective is to explore the link between wellness and preserving Hispanic cultural heritage, focusing on wellness as a whole.

By bringing together diverse voices and experiences, TLMODA hopes to inspire attendees to embrace a holistic approach to well-being that encompasses physical, mental, financial, and cultural health. The event serves as a platform for sharing knowledge, building connections, and empowering the community to create a legacy of wellness for future generations.

The event kicks off with 30–45-minutes of music and authentic culinary fare, courtesy of local Hispanic-owned businesses. This will provide a space for attendees to savor the sounds and tastes of their heritage, while networking and accessing information during a resource fair with booths from local health and wellness organizations.

“It is extremely important to TLMODA and its members to be able to make an impact on communities that we live in and operate in. We want to make sure that during Hispanic Heritage Month there’s a focus on wellness and that’s why we are hosting this event at Teton Toyota,” a news release says.

The main event of the program, an engaging panel discussion featuring esteemed local speakers will explore various aspects of wellness, including:

Health and Wellness in the Healthcare Industry: Insights for the Hispanic Community

Panelist Javier Hurtado, Business Owner & Marketing Specialist at Bingham Healthcare, will draw from his experience in promoting health and wellness initiatives to discuss practical strategies for improving access to healthcare services and preventive care, empowering individuals to take charge of their well-being.

Community Engagement: Building Wellness and Legacy Through Connection

Panelist Maria Alvarez, Founder & CEO of Conéctate, will draw from her experience as a leader in creating meaningful connections to discuss practical strategies for building strong networks that promote both individual well-being and collective resilience.

Financial Wellness: Safeguarding Our Future Through Financial Planning

Panelist Carlos Aponte, Insurance Broker at InterMountain Insurance, will offer practical insights on how financial planning and insurance can protect both individual and the Hispanic community’s legacy. The discussion will also highlight the vital role of financial literacy in empowering individuals and businesses to thrive while honoring cultural heritage.

Self-Reliance and Wellness: Empowering Hispanic Families for Long-Term Stability

Panelist Isabel Saldana, Case Worker at the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, will tap into her experience in guiding families toward stability to discuss key strategies for fostering independence, financial security, and emotional well-being, along with how these efforts can strengthen individual families, preserve cultural heritage, and more.

Following the discussion, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session, engaging directly with the panelists. The evening will conclude with closing music and a final chance to network with fellow guests while exploring the wellness booths.

The event will be held Thursday from 6-8:30 p.m. at Teton Toyota, 2252 W. Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls.