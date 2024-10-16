Utah woman's death now a homicide case; 1 in custody - East Idaho News

VERNAL, Utah (KSL.com) — Police have arrested someone who they are only describing as a “juvenile suspect” and are looking for a man who they say has left the country in connection with the death of a Roosevelt woman.

Kimberly Hyde, 60, was last seen in Roosevelt about 2:30 p.m on Oct. 7 and was reported missing along with her 2014 Honda Civic, according to a Facebook post from her husband. The next day, her vehicle was discovered “in the Vernal area,” and Hyde was found dead inside the vehicle, according to a joint statement released Tuesday from Vernal and Roosevelt police.

Much public discussion was generated about the case, prompting Roosevelt Police Chief Mark Watkins to issue a statement Monday addressing “the recent rumors and public concerns.” He released no information, except to “assure the community that there is no heightened threat to public safety.”

Tuesday’s statement also provided little information but said investigators had identified “two primary suspects in this case, Henry Resuera and a juvenile suspect.”

“Prior to Mr. Resuera being identified as a suspect, he traveled to another country. Currently, he is not on the continent, and our investigators are actively collaborating with the FBI and other international agencies to facilitate his return to face charges, which include aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and aggravated robbery,” the statement says.

It provides no other information about Resuera, including his age or hometown. It’s unclear whether criminal charges have been filed against him as the statement said. Online Utah court records do not show any charges being filed against a Henry Resuera.

Investigators in the joint statement also provided no age, gender or any other information about the “juvenile suspect” except to say the person is in police custody.

Those investigating the death have not provided information about how Hyde died or the circumstances surrounding her death. They have not indicated whether there is any relationship between her and Resuera or with the “juvenile.”