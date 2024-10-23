WATCH LIVE: VanderSloot, Erickson debate Idaho Proposition 1 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Frank VanderSloot and Hyrum Erickson will debate Proposition 1 live on EastIdahoNews.com starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

VanderSloot, the executive chairman of Melaleuca, is against the ballot initiative, while Erickson, a Madison County Republican precinct committeeman, supports it. Both shared their views with EastIdahoNews.com during interviews last week.

Why Hyrum Erickson says you should vote ‘yes’ on Proposition 1

Why Frank VanderSloot says you should vote ‘no’ on Proposition 1

Proposition 1 would abolish Idaho’s party primary elections and create nonpartisan top-four primary elections. These would be open to all candidates and voters, regardless of party affiliation.

The proposition would also create ranked-choice voting in the general election. If passed, patrons would vote for their favorite candidate and have the option of ranking the remaining candidates in order of preference – second choice, third and fourth. If no candidate receives over 50% of votes, the candidate who receives the fewest votes is eliminated. Their votes are transferred to the voters’ next highest-ranked remaining active candidate. The process continues until there are two candidates remaining, and the candidate with the most votes is elected the winner.

The debate will be moderated by EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton. Watch in the video player above.