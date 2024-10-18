Why you may see more Air Force personnel, pyrotechnics and hear loud noises in the sky this month - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Mountain Home Air Force Base.

IDAHO FALLS — The 366th Fighter Wing from Mountain Home Air Force Base will be conducting a training exercise beginning Oct. 21 lasting through the end of the month.

Portions of this exercise are expected to take place in Idaho Falls. During this exercise, residents in the Idaho Falls area can expect to see:

an increase in Air Force personnel

military aircraft taking off and landing at a higher frequency than normal

possible loud “attack” warning tones (wavering tones similar to a tornado warning)

the use of a giant voice system; simulated opposition forces

pyrotechnics

smoke and other simulated battle noises

RAGING GUNFIGHTER 25-1, the 366th Fighter Wing from Mountain Home Air Force Base, will test their ability to generate combat air power while continuing to move, maneuver and sustain both their Wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic and contested environment.

This exercise represents the culmination of planning and collaboration throughout the year between multiple Air Force major commands, combining capabilities to perform together in high-intensity training.

Throughout the exercise, Airmen will command and control F-15E Strike Eagles from Mountain Home and F-35 Lighting IIs from Hill AFB, Utah. They will also integrate with Air Mobility Command’s 19th Airlift Wing from Little Rock AFB, Ark. to deliver combat air power all while operating from dispersed locations. Additionally, personnel from the 52nd Combat Communications Squadron from Robins AFB, Ga., will provide communication infrastructure and support throughout the exercise.