Woman arrested after police receive tip about juvenile purchasing drugs from adult - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 6, Madison County detectives received a tip regarding a juvenile purchasing drugs from an adult.

The case evolved over the next few months with the assistance of Madison County Probation, Child Protective Services, and the Rexburg Police Department.

On Sept. 27, Madison County detectives, Madison County patrol, Madison County Probation and the Rexburg Police Department executed a residential search warrant at a residence in Madison County.

As a result of the search warrant, Jessica Biery was taken into custody for felony delivery of a controlled substance, misdemeanor injury to a child and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Biery was arraigned on Sept. 30 and given a $10,000 bond.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information regarding the distribution of narcotics in Madison County should contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 372-5000. You can report anonymously.