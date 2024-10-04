You can create a pumpkin display and win some prize money in Ammon  - East Idaho News

AMMON — A local event allows community members to think creatively and decorate pumpkins in a unique way that could also win them some prize money.

The city of Ammon is hosting a “Pumpkin Walk” event and is encouraging businesses, organizations, nonprofits, schools, clubs, teams, or anyone who is interested to get involved.

The Ammon Pumpkin Walk is held at McCowin Park. The registration deadline for making a clever display is Friday, Oct. 11. Click here for more details.

“It’s free to enter a display. It is a very popular community event,” said Randal Miller, Ammon recreation director.

About 50 displays have been at past events, and Miller described some of the ones he has seen to EastIdahoNews.com.

“There’s some fantastic artists. There’s been Wizard of Oz displays. There’s been Nightmare Before Christmas, Harry Potter, and Charlie Brown. Those are some of the classics,” he said.

Businesses like car dealerships will make cars out of pumpkins. A dentist’s office has had a pumpkin patient and a pumpkin dentist.

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

There is no theme, and it is up to the imagination.

“We just ask that it’s family-friendly and keep it clean. It can be spooky, silly, pretty, fancy, promotional. Just use the pumpkins to make a fun display,” Miller said.

There’s even an opportunity to win some prize money. There are different categories, such as schools, businesses, and “simple but brilliant.” The money ranges for first, second, and third place.

“For the overall best display out there, it’s $1,000,” Miller said. “In the last few years, people have really stepped up their game.”

He added that there is also a competition for giant pumpkins called Pumpkin Patch of the Giants. The prize is $1,000 for first place, $500 for second, and $300 for third.

“Bring your giant pumpkins over on pallets (on Oct. 19). We’ll have a forklift there and a scale there ready to weigh,” he said. “Last year’s giant pumpkin that won was just over 1,200 pounds. It was huge.”

If you aren’t entering to put pumpkins on display, anyone is invited to come walk around McCowin Park to see them starting on Oct. 19. There is a kickoff event that day from 12 to 3 p.m. with food, music, and vendors. Judging will be based on creativity, imagination and use of pumpkins and gourds.

The pumpkins will be up until Halloween, Oct. 31, and anyone is free to view them.

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com