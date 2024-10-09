 You have to see this! Massive dust storm rolls through northern Idaho - East Idaho News
You Have To See This!

You have to see this! Massive dust storm rolls through northern Idaho

Brittni Johnson

Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

A giant dust storm took place in Moscow, Idaho, in September 2024. | Courtesy AccuWeather Facebook and Daniel White via Storyful

A CRAZY SIGHT TO SEE — A video of a massive dust storm in northern Idaho recently went viral and the footage looks like a scene from an intense movie.

The dust storm hit Moscow, Idaho, on Sept. 25, 2024, according to a video shared on the AccuWeather Facebook page. The video shows a monstrous dust storm making its way towards countless houses.

“Here it comes,” the man recording says.

As the dust storm gets closer to the man filming, the wind gets louder and several electrical explosions are caught on camera.

“Oh my. Oh wow!,” the man says.

He then quickly gets into his car, shuts the door and ends the video that looks all too surreal. It’s definitely one you have to see to believe.

