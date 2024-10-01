You have to see this! Video shows the moment eight bulls escape from rodeo - East Idaho News

RUNAWAY BULLS — It was an unexpected sight for rodeo spectators in Massachusetts to see as eight bulls escaped from a parking lot during the event.

The bulls made their getaway on Sep 22, 2024, from a rodeo in the parking lot of the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

Dramatic video shows six of the bulls running through the parking lot, passing people, cars, and tents.

“Everybody at the exits, move!” a man is heard yelling in the video.

The bulls jumped over a fence and knocked it down while people scrambled to get out of the way.

Reports say all eight bulls were eventually captured. One bull took more than 24 hours to locate.