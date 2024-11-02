Child killed in tractor accident south of Rexburg - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

REXBURG – Idaho State Police is investigating a tractor-related incident that occurred at 3:14 pm on Friday in a field off of East 7000 South south of Rexburg, in Madison County.

A 45-year-old male from Rexburg was doing field work in a tractor. A juvenile passenger fell from the tractor and was struck by the equipment. The juvenile succumbed to their injuries on scene.

ISP was assisted by Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, and Madison County EMS and Fire.

The accident is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.