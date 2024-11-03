GALLERY | Idaho's largest Trump Train roars through town - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — With horns ablaze and hundreds of American and Trump flags waving in the air, the largest “Trump Train” in the state paraded through Idaho Falls Saturday morning. More than 125 sports cars, semi-tractors, Jeeps, vans, sedans and diesel trucks revved their engines, accompanied by a police escort, as they packed the streets from Freeman Park to E Street, continuing on to Yellowstone Highway, Sunnyside Road, Woodruff Avenue and Lincoln Road before finishing up on East Anderson Street back at the park.

The rally started with a ceremony, music and messages at the Idaho Vietnam Memorial in Freeman Park at 10 a.m.

Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, and Jonathan Grubb, President of United Restorers, address a crowd at Freeman Park on Saturday. | Courtesy Rep. Barbara Ehardt

Organized by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, Rep. Wendy Horman, Tom and Josie Sathre and Cordell Pickering with Sunkiss Enterprises and Towing, the rally filled Freeman Park with large, decked-out pro-Trump vehicles, building on a past tradition of Trump Train events that began in 2020.

