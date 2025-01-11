Committee will discuss winter feeding for big game animals at Pocatello meeting - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game.

POCATELLO – Members of the Southeast Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee (WFAC) will meet next week to assist Idaho Fish and Game with the assessment of winter conditions and observations related to big game animals in the Southeast Region.

It will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the Fish and Game’s Southeast Region Office at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello. The meeting will start at 6 p.m.

The committee is made up of five local citizens from around the region whose input helps to inform Fish and Game’s winter-feeding decisions.

Committee members meet several times each winter as they monitor local weather, wildlife distribution, and landscape conditions. Committee members also serve as sounding boards for citizens in their communities and communicate with Fish and Game staff on a regular basis.

Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting in person or call in, but meeting rules do not allow for questions or comment. The public is welcome to provide comments to the WFAC members or to the Idaho Fish and Game anytime before a meeting convenes.

Click here to learn more about winter feeding in Idaho.