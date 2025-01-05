Domestic elk in east Idaho tests positive for Chronic Wasting Disease - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Department of Agriculture. Photo: Envato Elements

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture received confirmation of Chronic Wasting Disease following testing of an adult domestic cow elk that died at a captive facility in Jefferson County. This detection is the second case of CWD identified in a captive elk in Idaho.

This case of CWD in Idaho has no association with the CWD-positive captive bull elk identified in Madison County in December 2024. Idaho requires domestic elk facilities to submit all inventory and disease surveillance data to ISDA at the end of each calendar year, which correlates to the close timing of the two cases.

The infected animal was located on a captive elk ranch that had been under enhanced CWD surveillance protocols, which require mandatory 100% testing of all on-facility cervidae deaths. Enhanced CWD surveillance protocols were implemented when the facility imported shipments of domestic elk in 2023 from a captive facility that was located within 25 miles of a confirmed case of CWD in wild elk. All remaining elk that arrived in the 2023 shipment are alive and will remain under quarantine.

The facility had been in compliance with CWD testing requirements. Following the positive detection, ISDA issued a quarantine of all remaining elk on the facility to restrict further movement of the CWD-exposed animals.

CWD was first detected in wild deer in Idaho in 2021 and the following year in wild elk. CWD is a rare disease affecting the brains of mule deer, black-tailed deer, white-tailed deer, elk, moose and reindeer. The disease belongs to a group of diseases called transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs). There is no known cure for TSEs, and they always are fatal in susceptible host species. No CWD infections in people have been reported. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends that people do not eat meat from CWD affected animals.

The ISDA regulates all captive cervid farms for recordkeeping, disease testing, movement and permit requirements. The ISDA has notified the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and will move forward working with the affected facility pursuant to Idaho’s restrictions.