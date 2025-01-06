How do I avoid getting the flu this winter? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? Email your 'Ask the Doctor' questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

Question

How do I avoid getting the flu this winter?

Answer

With the arrival of winter, cold and flu season is in full swing. While these illnesses can affect anyone, there are steps you can take to reduce your risk of getting sick.

Supporting your immune system is one of the best ways to stay healthy. Taking daily supplements like Vitamin D, C, and Zinc can help support immune function.

Do your very best to get seven to eight hours of sleep, maintain a healthy diet, and stay hydrated.

Consider getting an annual flu vaccine to protect against the most common strains of the virus. You can also increase your chances of not getting sick by practicing good hand hygiene and avoiding touching your face. Wash your hands when you come home from work or running errands, after you cough, sneeze or use the bathroom. Always make sure you use soap and warm water and scrub your hands together vigorously for at least 20 seconds.

If you think you have the flu, get tested within 24-48 hours. This is the ideal time to start antiviral medications like Tamiflu, which may reduce the duration of your symptoms and help you feel better faster. Rest, hydration, and over-the-counter medications can help manage symptoms, but always consult your healthcare provider before starting any new treatments.

Bottom line: prevention is key!

While it’s not always possible to avoid getting sick, supporting your immune system through healthy habits, hygiene, and flu vaccines can significantly reduce your risk. If you do fall ill, early intervention and proper care can help you recover faster.

Stay safe and healthy this cold and flu season!

Taylor D. Smith, PA, is a physician’s assistant at The Healing Sanctuary. He specializes in primary care, joint pain, weight loss and hormone balancing.