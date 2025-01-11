Idaho Falls mayor recognizes 5 organizations for noteworthy accomplishments - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper presented five Mayor’s Choice Awards for the exemplary efforts of individuals and organizations at Thursday night’s City Council meeting.

The Mayor’s Choice Awards debuted in 2021 to recognize outstanding residents, businesses and organizations for their efforts and contributions to the city. These noteworthy accomplishments are recognized with the award presented once a year, at the discretion of the mayor, generally at the first City Council meeting of the year.

This year’s recipients are:

Idaho Falls Bridge Builders – Outstanding Community Spirit Award

JustServe – Outstanding Community Service Award

The Idaho Falls Music Club – Outstanding Community Enrichment Award

David and Eloise Snell/Idaho Falls African American Alliance — Outstanding Community Builders Award

Tiger Parent Club – Making Something out of Nothing Award

“There are so many amazing, caring and wonderful people in Idaho Falls,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “We want to recognize some of them for their remarkable contributions and add a little more light to our community by highlighting the great and selfless acts of service. We are especially grateful for this year’s recipients and those who have received recognition in the past.”

About the recipients:

Over the past three years the Idaho Falls Bridge Builders have worked to support the legal refugees in Idaho Falls. This includes six pilots from the Afghan Airport, allies of the United States who had to flee their country due to safety. Additionally, the Bridge Builders has welcomed a three generational family who fled the destruction of the War in Ukraine. With the support of the Bridge Builders these refugees have become active members of our community, contributing to cultural diversity, enrichment, and our local economy.

Every year, thousands of hours of service are completed in our community. Assisting in these efforts is JustServe, a national organization connecting volunteers to service opportunities. In 2024 alone JustServe provided 600 volunteers and over 1,300 hours of service to our Parks and Recreation Department. A local specialist for JustServe, Susan Stucki, has also helped bring smiles to thousands of Seniors through a special Valentine’s Day project. Over the years, more than 20,000 handmade valentines have been delivered, along with thousands of flowers.

The Idaho Falls Music Club founded in 1912 with the intent to bring a wholesome atmosphere where music can uplift and enrich the Idaho Falls Community. Notable projects include starting the Idaho Falls Symphony in 1949 as well as the Choralaires, the longest-running women’s choir in the state. The club, many of whom are music teachers, work to support local young musicians on their journey to bring this sense of culture to our community.

David Snell with the support of his wife Eloise, has a long history of increasing cultural awareness and promoting diversity, wanting all to feel equally welcomed and comfortable. Most notably, David founded the Idaho Falls African American Alliance. Under the Snell’s leadership, IFAAA holds an annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., fundraising banquet to raise money for education and community-building organizations. They have also held events like the IFAAA’s annual BBQs for first responders, facilitating conversations with the city’s police department, and the Alliance’s support of the 2024 Juneteenth celebration in the community.

For years, Idaho Falls High School students had no home fields, and most teams practiced and played on city fields scattered throughout the community. This is until a group of Tiger Parents, namely Heather Thompson, Steve Hunter, Brandon Lee, Trent Johnson and Lisa Burtenshaw played an instrumental role in realizing the vision for a new athletic facility. After years of perseverance the Tiger Parent Club led fundraising efforts to begin turning what once was dirt into the Frontier Fields athletic complex for IFHS.