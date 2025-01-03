Idaho man faces sexual battery charges. He has ties to Boise-area churches, officials say - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A 34-year-old man with ties to several Treasure Valley churches was charged with nearly half a dozen felonies this week, including multiple sex crimes.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office and the Star Police Department arrested Ryan Patania on a felony warrant Monday afternoon near a strip mall in Star, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

During their investigation, law enforcement learned Patania had allegedly made statements that there could be other minors he had “inappropriate contact with,” according to the release.

He’s also “closely involved” with several Treasure Valley churches and volunteers to work with youths in those churches, the Sheriff’s Office said. He also has worked with foster children in the community.

The Star resident is facing five felonies already: injury to a child, aggravated assault, an enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and two counts of sexual battery of a child between 16 and 17 years old, online court records showed.

Patania was booked into the Ada County Jail and appeared before 4th District Magistrate Judge Michael Lojek on Tuesday afternoon, where his bond was set at $1 million. His next hearing is at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 10 at the Ada County Courthouse.

Anyone with additional information about Patania is asked to contact the Star Police Department at (208) 377-6790.